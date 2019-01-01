About this product
Effects: A mellow high that weighs on the limbs, making it easy to relax. Recommended Use: Night It’s best enjoyed at night to help induce appetite or sleep. Strain Profile Nose: Sweet, sour, fruity, tropical Lineage: Grape Ape x Grapefruit THC: 80% Terpenes: Beta Caryophyllene, Linalool, Humulene
IGNITE
THE PREMIUM CBD BRAND FOR THE MOST DISCERNING INDIVIDUALS With so much marketplace variance in quality and dosage, Ignite strives to be the CBD brand you trust and come back to. By selectively partnering with only the finest sources available, we deliver premium, industry-leading products. As effective as they are natural, consistent and reliably clean. At the heart of it all, if it’s not the absolute best, it’s not Ignite.