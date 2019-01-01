About this product

Although CBD and THC are the most popular chemical compounds (cannabinoids) found in hemp, the plant actually has more than 100 other chemical compounds that work together to bring about what is popularly referred to as the entourage effect. CBG is one of these compounds. CBG has been of great interest to researchers recently. This is because, apart from being non-psychoactive, the compound has shown great potential, and experts believe that isolation and studying of this compound could help farmers get the best results out of their hemp plants. Our CBG isolate powder is extracted from industrial hemp organically grown in our facilities in Colorado. We use the CO2 extraction method to obtain the crystals which are then refined to isolate Cannabigerol or CBG. The CO2 extraction method ensures that there are no traces of THC left. Learn More About Pure CBG Isolate Powder Like all other products, our CBG isolate powder contains less than the allowable 0.3% THC. This means that the product won’t get you high. The compound exists in abundance in industrial hemp as opposed to THC-rich cannabis which contains smaller concentrations of CBG. Our CBG isolate powder is more than 99% pure. This makes it one of the purest forms of CBG available on the market today. Although the product is almost exclusively made up of CBG, it also contains traces of terpenes and other cannabinoids. Where It All Started It all started with CBGA. If you don’t already know this, all cannabinoids exist in a non-acidic state in the raw hemp plant. The acidic compounds only transform into their non-acidic active forms after a process known as decarboxylation. CBG—The Stem Cell Cannabinoid Without CBGA, even the most iconic cannabinoids such as CBDA and THCA would never have existed. CBG is described as the stem cell cannabinoid since it is the precursor to THC, CBC, CBD, and other minor cannabinoids. CBGA is the building block for the formation of CBDa, THCa, CBCa and, of course, CBG. Something interesting to note here: all the above compounds end with an A except for CBG. Wondering why? This is because these compounds are the acidic variations of the cannabinoids. It is only through oxidation, decarboxylation, or use of heat that the cannabinoids become activated. How? UV light and heat cause these compounds to drop carbon dioxide molecule. For instance, CBG is created after CBGA is activated through oxidation or decarboxylation. On the other hand, THCA is not psychoactive until it has transformed into THC. How We Harvest Our CBG CBG is all good, except for one challenge; it exists in very small amounts in the flowering hemp plant. This is because, as we mentioned earlier, CBGA is converted into other chemical compounds such as CBDA and THCA. This means that there is less overall CBGA in the hemp plant. Although it is possible to isolate pure CBG plants, only very experienced breeders can achieve this, and we are proud to be among the first people to provide pure CBG to consumers. What We Do Remember we explained how CBGA is converted into other chemical compounds? This is where that knowledge comes in handy! By snipping or cutting our hemp plants while they are in the budding phase, we are able to extract more CBGA than in the flowering/vegetative stages. Extracting CBG What you get is pure CBG isolate powder. To achieve this, our process has to start a bit earlier, from the farm, going all the way to harvesting, then to extraction and packaging. It is one continuous process, and neither of the stages can work without the other. Our CBG isolate powder starts from our Industrial Hemp-Based biomass from our fertile, pesticide-free farms in Colorado. We time our harvesting for maximum CBG potency. From the farm, our hemp biomass is taken to well-equipped and certified labs where we extract CBG oil using the CO2 process. At this stage, we have crude CBG oil, which has to undergo further processes for the separation of CBG molecules from other oil components and plant waxes. A special certified kosher solvent is used during this process. Special lab equipment is used to completely vaporize away the solvent. This ensures that what you have left is 100% pure CBG. How to Use CBG Isolate Powder CBD Isolate is not approved for medicinal use by the FDA. As such, Industrial Hemp Farms makes no suggestions about use. That being said, researchers have used isolate powder in a number of applications and solutions since the crystals can be dissolved in a liquid or added to food. Legality of CBG Isolate Powder IHF LLC is licensed and registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture and the US postal services to ship hemp products in all the 50 states. As a company, we believe in transparency and that, you, as the consumer, deserve to know exactly what is inside your hemp products. This is why we organically grow our own crops as opposed to obtaining hemp from other cheap sources. By growing the plants ourselves, we are able to track the whole production process, and we can answer any question regarding our products. All our products are tested on a weekly basis by licensed and registered third-party independent labs for harmful products and THC compliance. The results are shipped together with the products that you order. You can also easily access the certificates of analysis from our site.