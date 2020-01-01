 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Special Sauce Hemp Flower

by Industrial Hemp Farms - IHF LLC

Industrial Hemp Farms - IHF LLC Cannabis Flower Special Sauce Hemp Flower
Industrial Hemp Farms - IHF LLC Cannabis Flower Special Sauce Hemp Flower

Come closer. I want to tell you a secret… You know what makes these CBD hemp buds so deliciously lit? It’s the Special Sauce and unlike your favorite fast food chains, we’re not stingy when it comes to the details. You want to know what’s in our Special Sauce? Allow us to break it down for you. Our smokable Special Sauce hemp flower contains no less than 18 unique terpenes and more cannabinoids to boot. Among Special Sauce’s not-so-secret ingredients are its percentage of Farnesene (.113%), Fenchol (.036%), Phytol (2.028%) and b-Caryophyllene. Fenchol is a monoterpenoid that serves as both a flavor and fragrance agent, giving Special Sauce much of its alluring bouquet. Farnesene contains antioxidant properties, and also brings out taste and aroma. Special Sauce’s cannabinoid profile is equally notable, consisting of a minimum of 14-19% CBD, .31% CBGA, .61% THCA and >0.3% Delta 9 THC. These small to medium sized nugs are crawling with trichomes and bursting with zesty lemon flavor and a smoky, oily aroma. Our Special Sauce smokable hemp flower is 100% organic and offers sharpness and increased sociability. Those who have purchased Special Sauce praise the exemplary experience it provides. With a sweet pine scent accented by hints of fresh fruit and an earthy finish, Special Sauce is a taster’s choice that’s ideal for any social engagement. It’s all in the Sauce. Our chemicals are properly analyzed and approved prior to distribution. Industrial Hemp Farms‘ CBD hemp flowers have been found to be below 0.3% THC before harvest. Precise concentrations may vary from strain to strain. This product is Farm Bill compliant and comes with proper legal certification.

IHF LLC, industrialhempfarms.com, is a CBD and hemp wholesale business-to-business company. We are vertically integrated from seed to sale and involved in every aspect of the hemp farming and CBD industries. IHF LLC has built a network of farms and hemp farming partnerships. We boast several Colorado-based hemp farming joint-ventures and a 1500 farm co-op in Columbia. CBD Hemp Flower: IHF sells retail and wholesale bulk CBD hemp flower online and offline. Our premium CBD hemp flower is indoor grown with visible crystals and no seeds - Exactly what every customer wants to see. Our company is also registered with USPS and UPS and the Colorado Dept. of Agriculture to legally ship CBD hemp flower to all 50 states. This is why hundreds of wholesale customers have choose to deal with us for their CBD hemp flower supply. https://industrialhempfarms.com/wholesale-cbd-hemp-flower/ CBD Distillate, T-Free Distillate, Isolate & Decarboxylated CBD Crude Oil: IHF wholesale and retails CBD kilograms. We own our own extraction lab in Denver, CO from where we use our own or purchased 12-14% hemp biomass to extract various CBD products. In 2019, THC-free distillate has been our hottest seller due to our competitive price and market demand. Our Decarboxylated CBD Crude and isolate have also been hot sellers in the hemp wholesale market. https://industrialhempfarms.com/wholesale-cbd-kgs/. Wholesale Hand-Shucked CBD Hemp Biomass: Our company wholesales pounds of 12-14% hand-shucked CBD hemp biomass. We also offer extraction services at a tolling rate depending on the finished product. https://industrialhempfarms.com/wholesale-hemp-biomass/ ; https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ Feminized CBD Hemp Seeds for Sale: IHF LLC wholesales various strains of feminized hemp seeds. We have an overstock of Cherry Wine CBD hemp feminized seeds in Colorado. Industrial Hemp Farms is one of the top sellers of feminized CBD hemp seeds with quality genetics in the Colorado area. https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ CBD Hemp Clones for Sale in Colorado: IHF LLC offers CBD hemp clones for sale in Colorado. We have a selection of clones, mini-mothers, mothers and giant mothers in multiple strains. If your CBD farming company is looking for quality hemp clones, you can reach out to our sales team. We include a specialty hemp transport company with all our hemp farming wholesale products and clones for sale. https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ ; https://industrialhempfarms.com/industrial-hemp-transport/ Hemp Farming Futures Contracts & Joint-Venture Partnerships: IHF LLC believes in vertical integration and successful partnerships within the hemp farming and CBD industry. One such service we offer is hemp farming future contracts, which have become a popular opportunity to secure a win-win deal on both sides of the equation. https://industrialhempfarms.com/hemp-futures/ CBD Extraction Services in Denver, Colorado: As stated, we also have an in-house CBD extraction lab. We offer this as a service where we can offering tolling at reasonable rates for various CBD finished products. https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ Want to learn more about IHF LLC? Give us a call @ 855-806-4367