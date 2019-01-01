Special Sauce Premium Indoor CBD Hemp Flower
About this product
Indoor Grown Machine Trimmed Lime Green, Orange Hairs Dank Smell 21.20% Total Cannabinoids Seedless Flower 0.05% Delta-9 THC
About this strain
Special Sauce
Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.