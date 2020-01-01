About this product
Always fresh, always dense, Suver Haze’s parentage (ERB and Suver #8) results in a Sativa-dominant CBD-rich strain that provides a pleasant mouth-feel, and hints of both tropical fruit and aged cheese. Made from a phenotype with only the most exceptional of characteristics (mold resistance, high yield capacity), Suver Haze possesses large concentrations of beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene and farnesene. Suver Haze’s Myrcene content ensures a laid back time while beta-Caryophyllene delivers a delicious treat. . A shining example of our next level farming methods and discerning genetic selection, this strain’s revitalizing terpene profile really drives these fuzzy buds.
About this strain
Suver Haze
Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.