IHP Refinery - Enjoy delicious & top-quality CBD products with IHP Refinery! Each Refined Hemp Capsule contains 25mg of Hemp-Derived 99%+ CBD Isolate with MCT powder. Perfect for on-the-go CBD consumption. 10 capsules per box.
At IHP Refinery, it's our mission to bring you world-class CBD products for a noticeable boost in your everyday life. Our line of CBD refinements are infused with 99%+ isolate derived from premium Colorado grown hemp, each carefully formulated to deliver potent relief without any intoxicating side effects. Our refinements are always third party batch tested to ensure a pure and honest product, free of THC or any other unwanted by-products.