Treat yourself to a cooling reprieve from your aches and pains with Refined Hemp CBD Glacier Balm. Dispensed in a convenient twist up container so you can apply directly to where you need it the most. 200mg 99.9%+ CBD Isolate per balm. Refined Hemp CBD Glaicer Balm Use: Apply every 4 hours topically to affected area or as needed Ingredients: Coconut Oil Beeswax Vitamin E Oil Menthol Eucalyptus Oil Lemongrass Oil Peppermint Oil 200mg Cannabidiol (CBD)
