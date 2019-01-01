 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Refined Hemp CBD Glacier Balm

by IHP Refinery

$25.00

About this product

Treat yourself to a cooling reprieve from your aches and pains with Refined Hemp CBD Glacier Balm. Dispensed in a convenient twist up container so you can apply directly to where you need it the most. 200mg 99.9%+ CBD Isolate per balm. Refined Hemp CBD Glaicer Balm Use: Apply every 4 hours topically to affected area or as needed Ingredients: Coconut Oil Beeswax Vitamin E Oil Menthol Eucalyptus Oil Lemongrass Oil Peppermint Oil 200mg Cannabidiol (CBD)

About this brand

At IHP Refinery, it's our mission to bring you world-class CBD products for a noticeable boost in your everyday life. Our line of CBD refinements are infused with 99%+ isolate derived from premium Colorado grown hemp, each carefully formulated to deliver potent relief without any intoxicating side effects. Our refinements are always third party batch tested to ensure a pure and honest product, free of THC or any other unwanted by-products.