 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. ClearGold God's Gift Cartridge 1000mg

ClearGold God's Gift Cartridge 1000mg

by iLava

Write a review
iLava Concentrates Cartridges ClearGold God's Gift Cartridge 1000mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

ClearGold God's Gift Cartridge 1000mg by iLava

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

God's Gift

God's Gift
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.

About this brand

iLava Logo
iLava uses an artisan approach to our design & production practices with the purpose of efficacy through purity.