ClearGold Peach Puree Cartridge 1000mg

by iLava

ClearGold Peach Puree Cartridge 1000mg

About this product

ClearGold Peach Puree Cartridge 1000mg by iLava

About this strain

Peach Puree

Peach Puree

Crossing Sweet Diesel and California Orange gets you G13 Labs’ Peach Puree, a hybrid with a 2:1 CBD to THC ratio. Celebrated for having a great terpene profile, this strain offers fruity citrus and sweet cream flavors that will blanket your senses. Peach Puree is a great choice for people looking for a potentially calm high that may also be uplifting and engaging.

About this brand

iLava uses an artisan approach to our design & production practices with the purpose of efficacy through purity.