 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. ClearGold Watermelon Cartridge 500mg

ClearGold Watermelon Cartridge 500mg

by iLava

Write a review
iLava Concentrates Cartridges ClearGold Watermelon Cartridge 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

ClearGold Watermelon Cartridge 500mg by iLava

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Watermelon

Watermelon

Watermelon is an 80% indica strain. Its large, dense buds are valued for their high THC content and relaxing effects, useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time.

About this brand

iLava Logo
iLava uses an artisan approach to our design & production practices with the purpose of efficacy through purity.