About this product

The iLava Delta 8 Clarity Raw Cartridge is perfect for those looking for a way to medicate with a subtle flavor profile and minimal psychoactive effects. Raw is Delta 8 in its purest form and its effects are a direct result of the Delta 8 cannabinoid. Our iLava Raw cartridges do not have any strain specific characteristics or any biases towards indica or sativa - nor does it have any ingredients that would influence it towards being a hybrid.