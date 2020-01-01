Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.125 ounces
$60.00
Pickup 52.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Delta 8 Vape - Raw by iLava
Be the first to review this product.
G-13 Labs created Raw Diesel by crossing NYC Diesel with G13 Haze. Huge flowers coated in resin and that unmistakable sour, lemon-diesel aroma make this a popular strain with connoisseurs and cash-croppers alike. Some phenotypes will have more of a spicy Haze flavor and taller stature, while the best ones are shorter with fatter buds and a lip-smacking sour-fuel flavor. Raw Diesel can be counted on to produce copious amounts of THC.