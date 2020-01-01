Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
iLava Cleargold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. iLava vape cartridges contain no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLava Cleargold vape cartridges.
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.