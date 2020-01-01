 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  G5 Atomic Cartridge 1g

G5 Atomic Cartridge 1g

by iLAVA

iLAVA Concentrates Cartridges G5 Atomic Cartridge 1g

About this product

Atomic Cartridges are a great way to vaporize in-house strains discreetly. We incorporated our Atomic Cartridges with HTFSE Sauce for more flavor and closer medicinal effects to the flower of the same strain. Cannabis distillate is infused for higher potency and a more stable concentrate cartridge. Atomic Cartridges are Cannabis derived, solventless, and lipid-free. No cutting or thinning agents are used to stabilize Atomic cartridges.

About this brand

iLAVA uses an artisan approach to our design & production practices with the purpose of efficacy through purity.