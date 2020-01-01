About this product

Atomic Cartridges are a great way to vaporize in-house strains discreetly. We incorporated our Atomic Cartridges with HTFSE Sauce for more flavor and closer medicinal effects to the flower of the same strain. Cannabis distillate is infused for higher potency and a more stable concentrate cartridge. Atomic Cartridges are Cannabis derived, solventless, and lipid-free. No cutting or thinning agents are used to stabilize Atomic cartridges.