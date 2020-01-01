Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
iLava Cleargold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. iLava vape cartridges contain no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLava Cleargold vape cartridges.
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.