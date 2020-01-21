Lavender Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
No stores nearby
iLava Lotion 300mg Refill by iLava
on January 21st, 2020
Having used many tropicals over the pasted years I have always return to iLava. Specifically, the proprietary ingredients, 300mg (THC) and 250mg (CBD). It works consistently and lasts longer than the others I have used.