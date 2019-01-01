 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

Our research and development efforts were directed at creating a fast acting product that incorporates all natural ingredients with proven therapeutic benefits. Our ultimate goal in creating iLava Touch is to address the needs and concerns of Arizona’s medical marijuana patients and provide a level of efficacy that delivers consistent and significant results. Our essential oils are ethically sourced from the United States, Europe, Australia, and Morocco. The balance of active ingredients and dilution ratios in our essential oil blend were formulated by a clinical aromatherapist experienced in botanical therapy product development with an emphasis on patient safety. The 3 primary essential oils used in iLava Touch that represent some of the most efficacious ingredients found in traditional therapies are Corsican Helichrysum, Mango Ginger, and Blue Tansy.

iLava uses an artisan approach to our design & production practices with the purpose of efficacy through purity.