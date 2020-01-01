 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Magma God Bud Crumble 1g

by iLAVA

iLAVA Concentrates Solvent Magma God Bud Crumble 1g

About this product

About this strain

God Bud

God Bud

God Bud, originally from Jordan of the Islands, is a longtime favorite of cash croppers and medicinal users alike, providing large, dense, purple tinged buds on short, compact plants with heavy branching. A mix of  Hawaiian, Purple Skunk, and the mysterious Canadian strain known only as “God,” this strain produces copious amounts of resin and a musky-sweet smell. God Bud is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that provides a strong euphoric high while tasting of tropical fruit with undertones of berry, lavender and pine. This strain was also produced under the name BC God Bud by Canadian outfit BC Bud Depot.

About this brand

iLAVA Logo
iLAVA uses an artisan approach to our design & production practices with the purpose of efficacy through purity.