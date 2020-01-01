Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Wonka Bars from Exotix Genetix is a cross of GMO Cookies and Mint Chocolate Chip. This sativa-dominant plant grows medium-tall and produces heavy yields that would please any grower. Buds come in dark purple colors and covered in thick trichomes.