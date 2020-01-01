Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
iLava Cleargold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. iLava vape cartridges contain no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLava Cleargold vape cartridges.
Be the first to review this product.
Orange Cookies bred by Franchise Genetics is a hybrid that combines Orange Juice with the renowned GSC. A flavor-packed strain, Orange Cookies expresses itself with a strong aroma of sweet citrus that closely resembles a fresh tangerine. The flavors of Orange Cookies gives way to deep calming body effects that mingle with a euphoric cerebral buzz to leave you happy and relaxed.