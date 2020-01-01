Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. A buzzy, thoughtful high settles in almost immediately and users can embrace the sharp focus associated with this strain. Strawberry Cough can also impart an energetic feeling of motivation and intensity that’s perfect for plowing through more mundane tasks. iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges. iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.
Be the first to review this product.
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.