The cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. A buzzy, thoughtful high settles in almost immediately and users can embrace the sharp focus associated with this strain. Strawberry Cough can also impart an energetic feeling of motivation and intensity that’s perfect for plowing through more mundane tasks. iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges. iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.