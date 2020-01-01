 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Strawnana Cartridge 1000mg

Strawnana Cartridge 1000mg

by iLava

Write a review
iLava Concentrates Cartridges Strawnana Cartridge 1000mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

iLava Cleargold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. iLava vape cartridges contain no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLava Cleargold vape cartridges.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

About this brand

iLava Logo
iLava uses an artisan approach to our design & production practices with the purpose of efficacy through purity.