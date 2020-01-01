 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Sundae Driver Ease Slim Pen 500mg

Sundae Driver Ease Slim Pen 500mg

by iLava

Write a review
iLava Vaping Vape Pens Sundae Driver Ease Slim Pen 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This disposable vape pen made by iLava is an easy-to-use and discreet option for those who want to vape without buying additional equipment. iLava Ease Pens come in a 500mg size, and are filled with premium iLava distillate.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sundae Driver

Sundae Driver

Bred by Cannarado and sent out to the Jungle Boyz, Sundae Driver is a smooth and creamy cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. profile. Buds are light green in color with purple accents and come drenched in trichomes. This strain offers a mellow and calming high, just like its flavor. For a tasty joint in the sun, give Sundae Driver a try.

About this brand

iLava Logo
iLava uses an artisan approach to our design & production practices with the purpose of efficacy through purity.