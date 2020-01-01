SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
This disposable vape pen made by iLava is an easy-to-use and discreet option for those who want to vape without buying additional equipment. iLava Ease Pens come in a 500mg size, and are filled with premium iLava distillate.
Bred by Cannarado and sent out to the Jungle Boyz, Sundae Driver is a smooth and creamy cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. profile. Buds are light green in color with purple accents and come drenched in trichomes. This strain offers a mellow and calming high, just like its flavor. For a tasty joint in the sun, give Sundae Driver a try.