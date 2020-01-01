About this product

iLava Cleargold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. iLava vape cartridges contain no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLava Cleargold vape cartridges.