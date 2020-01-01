 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Tropicana Cookies Cartridge 1000mg

Tropicana Cookies Cartridge 1000mg

by iLava

iLava Concentrates Cartridges Tropicana Cookies Cartridge 1000mg

About this product

iLava Cleargold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. iLava vape cartridges contain no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLava Cleargold vape cartridges.

About this strain

Tropicana Cookies

Tropicana Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses GSC and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant strain with strong tangerine and citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. Expect purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs. 

About this brand

iLava Logo
iLava uses an artisan approach to our design & production practices with the purpose of efficacy through purity.