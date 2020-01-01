About this product

For the intermediate CBD user, the 500mg tincture helps control dosing for those who are incorporating CBD into their daily routine but have a higher tolerance than beginners. CBD Oil Tinctures are a great way to incorporate CBD into your daily routine! Simple, portable, and easy to use, these 30ml tinctures are the perfect size for you to take anywhere. iLAVAHEMP CBD Tinctures are made with 99%+ CBD and MCT oil and are available in 3 different strengths. Safe, Affordable and easy-to-use, each CBD tincture contains 30 servings and can be taken day or night, sublingually.