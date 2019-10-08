Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Bear Dance is a Sativa-Dominant Hybrid created by 303 Seeds. A cross between a Humboldt Snowcap mother (Humboldt Snow x Haze) and a Pure Kush x Uzbeki Hashplant father, this strain delivers a truly funky aroma and flavor that is dominated by lemon zest and herbal undertones. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Terpinolene, Ocimene, Myrcene.
on October 8th, 2019
Talk about a good dancer...this bear is like Fred Astaire-graceful yet strong. Nice nugs that sparkle. Great sativa dominant - not too much down time! Reviewing Revolution Bear Dance from Delavan, Il. Love it!