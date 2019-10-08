 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Bear Dance

Bear Dance

by Ilera Healthcare

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Ilera Healthcare Cannabis Flower Bear Dance

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Bear Dance is a Sativa-Dominant Hybrid created by 303 Seeds. A cross between a Humboldt Snowcap mother (Humboldt Snow x Haze) and a Pure Kush x Uzbeki Hashplant father, this strain delivers a truly funky aroma and flavor that is dominated by lemon zest and herbal undertones. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Terpinolene, Ocimene, Myrcene.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

buddabird

Talk about a good dancer...this bear is like Fred Astaire-graceful yet strong. Nice nugs that sparkle. Great sativa dominant - not too much down time! Reviewing Revolution Bear Dance from Delavan, Il. Love it!

About this brand

Ilera Healthcare Logo
Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.