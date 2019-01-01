 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Ilera Healthcare

This four-way cross between Sour Diesel, Sensi Star, Original Diesel, and NYC Diesel excels at delivering both intense and balanced effects. Hybrid. THC: 20-30%. Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, B-Caryophyllene.

Bio-Diesel is an exceptional cannabis hybrid as evidenced by the 1st place title it earned at 2009’s 2nd Annual Colorado Medical Marijuana Harvest Cup. This four-way cross between Sour Diesel, Sensi Star, Original Diesel, and NYC Diesel excels at delivering both intense and balanced effects: an acute, speedy onset gravitates into numbing relaxation. The hybrid effects make this strain a reliable choice for mental and physical relief alike, so it’s no surprise that Bio-Diesel is cherished by cannabis connoisseurs.

Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.