Blissful Wizard by The Captain’s Connection is a potent hybrid strain that crosses Captain's Cookies and Girl Scout Cookies in a decadent fusion of lemon, lime, and cream flavors. With a soaring THC content that won this strain 1st place in the 2015 SoCal Cannabis Cup as a non-solvent hash, Blissful Wizard is the only healing potion you’ll need to eliminate stubborn aches, pains, nausea, and appetite loss. This flavorful hybrid helps conjure a happy headspace in which life’s stressors are obliterated by a blast of otherworldly euphoria.