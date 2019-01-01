About this product
The strain got its name for its smell which is just like the pink bubble gum. This medical marijuana strain was able to acquire a quick reputation for its sweetness. It has a mild taste with bubble gum flavor both during inhale and exhale. Indica. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Bubblegum Kush
An 80% indica strain from Bulldog Seeds in the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between Bubble Gum and an undisclosed Kush. An easy-to-grow plant that produces huge yields of frosty, resinous buds, it is popular with growers and hash-makers alike. Bubblegum Kush has a sour smell and flavor, and with a THC content in the 18% range, this indica will leave users fully relaxed and glued to the couch.