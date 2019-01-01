 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Bubblegum

Bubblegum

by Ilera Healthcare

Write a review
Ilera Healthcare Cannabis Flower Bubblegum

About this product

The strain got its name for its smell which is just like the pink bubble gum. This medical marijuana strain was able to acquire a quick reputation for its sweetness. It has a mild taste with bubble gum flavor both during inhale and exhale. Indica. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Bubblegum Kush

Bubblegum Kush

An 80% indica strain from Bulldog Seeds in the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between Bubble Gum and an undisclosed Kush. An easy-to-grow plant that produces huge yields of frosty, resinous buds, it is popular with growers and hash-makers alike. Bubblegum Kush has a sour smell and flavor, and with a THC content in the 18% range, this indica will leave users fully relaxed and glued to the couch.

About this brand

Ilera Healthcare Logo
Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.