Chem Dawg

by Ilera Healthcare

Ilera Healthcare Cannabis Flower Chem Dawg

About this product

Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you'll be able to smell this hybrid from a mile away. Indica/Hybrid. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, B-Caryophyllene.

About this strain

Chem D.O.G., not to be confused with Chemdawg, is a potent Chemdawg and OG Kush cross that harnesses the best qualities of either strain. With an expansive terpene profile that includes limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, this strain has a spiced citrus nose with touches of chemical and earth. This bouquet of aromas illustrates the complex effects nestled below Chem D.O.G.'s frosty greenery, which offer soothing physical relaxation after a powerful rush brought on by the strain's high THC content.

About this brand

Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.