  5. Chem DD

Chem DD

by Ilera Healthcare

3.02
Ilera Healthcare Cannabis Flower Chem DD

About this product

This strain, although hard to get your hands on, has a potent taste. The flavor is of lemon ammonia with a strong exhale and a hint of sour diesel, and the aroma is potent with hints of sour diesel and and lemons. Indica/Hybrid. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene.

2 customer reviews

3.02

Mycojester97

Didn't really like anything about it the smell taste and the way the buds looked made it the worst flower from illera I've tried. it still helps but wouldn't pay for it again

ryansgram2019

I picked up an eighth of this Chem DD flower from ilera with 20.021% thca and it's fire. Not as stinky as it looks but it tastes great, and it's grown to perfection. Great for pain and anxiety, I would recommend this as a medical flower with just the right amount of expansion. This Chem DD gets an B+ in my imaginary cannabis grade book. It's 4:19, got a minute? @ryansgram2019

About this strain

Chem D.O.G.

Chem D.O.G.

Chem D.O.G., not to be confused with Chemdawg, is a potent Chemdawg and OG Kush cross that harnesses the best qualities of either strain. With an expansive terpene profile that includes limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, this strain has a spiced citrus nose with touches of chemical and earth. This bouquet of aromas illustrates the complex effects nestled below Chem D.O.G.’s frosty greenery, which offer soothing physical relaxation after a powerful rush brought on by the strain’s high THC content.

About this brand

Ilera Healthcare Logo
Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.