ryansgram2019 on October 14th, 2019

I picked up an eighth of this Chem DD flower from ilera with 20.021% thca and it's fire. Not as stinky as it looks but it tastes great, and it's grown to perfection. Great for pain and anxiety, I would recommend this as a medical flower with just the right amount of expansion. This Chem DD gets an B+ in my imaginary cannabis grade book. It's 4:19, got a minute? @ryansgram2019