  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cherry Lime Haze

Cherry Lime Haze

by Ilera Healthcare

With a strong flavor of citrus and cherry, Cherry Lime Haze marijuana strain is a smooth and potent option. Sativa/Hybrid. THC: 20-30%. Top Terpenes: Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene, Linalool.

Stonerjon69

Strong full earthy citrus flavor with a balance between the heavy body and uplifting head high. Allows you to feel focused and relaxed at the same time.

TManko

Definitely uplifting, kinda heavy smoke for mid day. Overall I liked it.

Kelcywalker

My favorite. Even better than blue dreams or bruce banner!

Cherry Limeade

Cherry Limeade

Cherry Limeade is a hybrid strain that competed in the 2014 L.A. Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.