Stonerjon69
on December 1st, 2019
Strong full earthy citrus flavor with a balance between the heavy body and uplifting head high. Allows you to feel focused and relaxed at the same time.
With a strong flavor of citrus and cherry, Cherry Lime Haze marijuana strain is a smooth and potent option. Sativa/Hybrid. THC: 20-30%. Top Terpenes: Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene, Linalool.
on November 27th, 2019
Definitely uplifting, kinda heavy smoke for mid day. Overall I liked it.
on November 20th, 2019
My favorite. Even better than blue dreams or bruce banner!