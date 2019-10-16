 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Copper Chem

by Ilera Healthcare

The taste is mossy, earthy, even metallic, with a strong diesel overtone. The aroma is very pungent and strong. Copper Chem strain is recommended for daytime use. Sativa/Hybrid. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, B-Caryophyllene.

Mainsqueeze

Wonderful laid back mellow, aroma scintillatingly sweet enjoyable day but sleepybye is right there

MariwanaSmalls

Excellent .......must smoke early and handle all your biz......otherwise....somebody goin night night...

Aceofacez10

As one expects from a sour-smelling sativa dominant, this journey starts with a euphoric turbo boost to the mind. A mental boon strong enough for the most hardcore sativa lovers. Within an hour the euphoria begins to fade to a more stable pulse of energy that lasts for hours. The indica parts creep in over time and add to the stimulation with a feeling of sanctuary and stability. Has a pungent, sour, chemical taste and delicate buds that break off with little resistance. Pale green leaf with orange flair. Even at 24.9% THCa with visible crystals it is not overly sticky. Great strain for ADD sufferers to regain control or just for getting work done thanks to the stimulant effects, Also great just as a tripping strain if you like the buzz. However take it easy at first if you have problems with racing or intrusive thoughts, as this strain tends to linger. Paranoia risk overall is moderate, but not severe.

Chem's Sister

Chem's Sister

Chem’s Sister, also known as Chem Sis, is a sativa-dominant variation of the classic Chemdawg strain. This phenotype first emerged in 1996 and has since evolved into the uplifting, long-lasting sativa we see on the market today. Her strong cerebral effects come coupled with a distinct skunky diesel aroma underscored by accents of sweet sandalwood and citrus. Over the course of her maturation, Chem Sis’s mint green buds burst with white hairs that darken with age.

Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.