Mainsqueeze
on October 16th, 2019
Wonderful laid back mellow, aroma scintillatingly sweet enjoyable day but sleepybye is right there
The taste is mossy, earthy, even metallic, with a strong diesel overtone. The aroma is very pungent and strong. Copper Chem strain is recommended for daytime use. Sativa/Hybrid. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, B-Caryophyllene.
on June 23rd, 2019
Excellent .......must smoke early and handle all your biz......otherwise....somebody goin night night...
on June 11th, 2019
As one expects from a sour-smelling sativa dominant, this journey starts with a euphoric turbo boost to the mind. A mental boon strong enough for the most hardcore sativa lovers. Within an hour the euphoria begins to fade to a more stable pulse of energy that lasts for hours. The indica parts creep in over time and add to the stimulation with a feeling of sanctuary and stability. Has a pungent, sour, chemical taste and delicate buds that break off with little resistance. Pale green leaf with orange flair. Even at 24.9% THCa with visible crystals it is not overly sticky. Great strain for ADD sufferers to regain control or just for getting work done thanks to the stimulant effects, Also great just as a tripping strain if you like the buzz. However take it easy at first if you have problems with racing or intrusive thoughts, as this strain tends to linger. Paranoia risk overall is moderate, but not severe.
Chem’s Sister, also known as Chem Sis, is a sativa-dominant variation of the classic Chemdawg strain. This phenotype first emerged in 1996 and has since evolved into the uplifting, long-lasting sativa we see on the market today. Her strong cerebral effects come coupled with a distinct skunky diesel aroma underscored by accents of sweet sandalwood and citrus. Over the course of her maturation, Chem Sis’s mint green buds burst with white hairs that darken with age.