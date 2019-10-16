Aceofacez10 on June 11th, 2019

As one expects from a sour-smelling sativa dominant, this journey starts with a euphoric turbo boost to the mind. A mental boon strong enough for the most hardcore sativa lovers. Within an hour the euphoria begins to fade to a more stable pulse of energy that lasts for hours. The indica parts creep in over time and add to the stimulation with a feeling of sanctuary and stability. Has a pungent, sour, chemical taste and delicate buds that break off with little resistance. Pale green leaf with orange flair. Even at 24.9% THCa with visible crystals it is not overly sticky. Great strain for ADD sufferers to regain control or just for getting work done thanks to the stimulant effects, Also great just as a tripping strain if you like the buzz. However take it easy at first if you have problems with racing or intrusive thoughts, as this strain tends to linger. Paranoia risk overall is moderate, but not severe.