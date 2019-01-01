 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Ilera Healthcare

About this product

The strain is a sativa-dominant cross between California Orange and Gorilla Biscuit. This combination creates healthy yields that smell like a skunk dipped in orange juice, gasoline, and Pinesol. Its flavor, however, is more citrusy and fuel-like. Sativa/Hybrid. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene.

About this strain

Ecto Cooler by Seeds of Compassion is both a rising star in the cannabis ranks, but also a spooky, citrus-infused throwback to The Ghostbusters (particularly Ghostbusters II). Named for a Hi-C beverage of the same name whose release coincided with the release of The Real Ghostbuster cartoon in 1986, Ghostbuster II in 1989, and the Ghostbuster reboot in 2016. The strain is a sativa-dominant cross between California Orange and Gorilla Biscuit. This combination creates healthy yields that smell like a skunk dipped in orange juice, gasoline, and Pinesol. Its flavor, however, is more citrusy and fuel-like. Enjoy Ecto Cooler’s bright terpene profile throughout the day to uplift the mind and turn on the happiness like a Saturday morning cartoon. 

About this brand

Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.