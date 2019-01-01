 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Goji OG

by Ilera Healthcare

Goji OG

About this product

Although this strain is a hybrid cross, it has almost all the properties of an OG. Some even call it the perfect package. As the name suggests, the strain has a fruity, sweet flavor to it. Slight earthy as well as black cherry and licorice undertones permeate throughout. Sativa/Hybrid. THC: 20-30%. Top Terpenes: Limonene, Humulene, B-Caryophyllene.

About this strain

Goji OG

Goji OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Goji OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.

 

About this brand

Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.