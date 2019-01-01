About this product

Although this strain is a hybrid cross, it has almost all the properties of an OG. Some even call it the perfect package. As the name suggests, the strain has a fruity, sweet flavor to it. Slight earthy as well as black cherry and licorice undertones permeate throughout. Sativa/Hybrid. THC: 20-30%. Top Terpenes: Limonene, Humulene, B-Caryophyllene.