About this product
Although this strain is a hybrid cross, it has almost all the properties of an OG. Some even call it the perfect package. As the name suggests, the strain has a fruity, sweet flavor to it. Slight earthy as well as black cherry and licorice undertones permeate throughout. Sativa/Hybrid. THC: 20-30%. Top Terpenes: Limonene, Humulene, B-Caryophyllene.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Goji OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Goji OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.