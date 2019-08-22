oldsmoky on May 29th, 2019

Absolutely one of my favs, and I'm usually a land race strain kind of person, definitely prefer a Indica, and this is one of the best. I like to think in my 25+ years of Cannabis use, I have accrued a self taught knowledge, and when Leafly describes this as a mellow high, without much sedation, maybe should have tried a different grower, this is one reason I love at least Illerra's Grape Pie, because of its heavy sedation and excellent pain killing properties. When I am having extreme back and leg pain I love it when I see Grape Pie on the menu, because I know that this will take care of my pain and will put you out for a good sleep, honestly can't say enough good about this strain, if you need pain relief, need help sleeping, help with relaxation and sleep this is for you,,,Grape Pie!!!.