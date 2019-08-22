Jasimbeg
on August 22nd, 2019
I had this with a mix of lemon jack in form of grape head from jungle boys packs it was brilliant the high was smooth long lasting and a great bud to chill out with and generally uplifting.
This hybrid strain has smooth and rich flavors of hashy grape and skunky cherry. Indica/Hybrid. THC:12-22%. Top Terpenes: Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene.
on August 22nd, 2019
on July 19th, 2019
I'll leave the technicalities to others. Ilera GP is an excellent strain for early evening when your trying to unwind but not quite ready to veg out. I felt the high very strong in the body with a light head high. I would not describe it was weak but strong and steady buzz that has waves of euphoria. Like walking on clouds. The buds are very dark, dank and pretty, I did not have any issue with dryness but some moisture packets to keep it nice would have been nice as another poster noted. I did not get the munchies and felt a lot of anxiety relief the minute I smoked it. I'd highly recommend this strain, pricey, but really good stuff.
on May 29th, 2019
Absolutely one of my favs, and I'm usually a land race strain kind of person, definitely prefer a Indica, and this is one of the best. I like to think in my 25+ years of Cannabis use, I have accrued a self taught knowledge, and when Leafly describes this as a mellow high, without much sedation, maybe should have tried a different grower, this is one reason I love at least Illerra's Grape Pie, because of its heavy sedation and excellent pain killing properties. When I am having extreme back and leg pain I love it when I see Grape Pie on the menu, because I know that this will take care of my pain and will put you out for a good sleep, honestly can't say enough good about this strain, if you need pain relief, need help sleeping, help with relaxation and sleep this is for you,,,Grape Pie!!!.