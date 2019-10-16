Mainsqueeze
So very sweet and softly mellow. Night time in bed relaxer, so easy to handle this is heaven on earth
This strain delivers a balanced aroma of rich flowery pine. Its Flowers express themselves in hues that beautiful range from deep blue to dark purple. Indica/Hybrid. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, B-Caryophyllene.
Hell's OG is an indica-dominant hybrid that is said to contain OG Kush and Blackberry genetics. The strain’s origins are poorly documented, but popular myth will tell you Hell's OG was bred by biker ruffians in Southern California. If nothing else, we could assume this strain is named after its fierce psychoactive effects that settle in quickly and heavily. Lifting stress from the mind and pain from the body, Hell's OG is a therapeutic strain commonly used to treat inflammation, insomnia, and PTSD. Underneath its dominant earthy flavors hides a subtle citrus, candy-like aroma. This hybrid produces large, heavy buds that flower in 8 to 9 weeks indoors while outdoor plants are ready for harvest during the September-October transition.