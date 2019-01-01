About this product
Kurple Fantasy is a cross between ’92 OG Kush and Old Man Purps. This strain smells like grapes and blueberries with sharp diesel funk. Hybrid. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Linalool, B-Caryophyllene, Limonene.
Ilera Healthcare
Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.