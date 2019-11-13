TB444
on November 13th, 2019
Very nice head & body high.. Works very good for my PTS :)
Locomotion’s flowers give off the musky scent of damp soil and hash. These earthy notes are undercut by the woodsy scent of fresh pine. Indica. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Limonene, A-Pinene, B-Pinene.
Legend OG is a presumed OG Kush phenotype that offers a fresh take on a classic. Known for tart, floral, and pungent terpenes, Legend OG stays true to its Kush background. Heavy in effect in large doses, Legend OG works hard to relax the consumer by elevating the mind while helping sooth aches and pains throughout the body. Its sleepy qualities also make it a solid choice before bedtime, but monitor your dosage, as high-THC varieties can overstimulate some minds.