 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Legend OG

Legend OG

by Ilera Healthcare

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Ilera Healthcare Cannabis Flower Legend OG

About this product

Locomotion’s flowers give off the musky scent of damp soil and hash. These earthy notes are undercut by the woodsy scent of fresh pine. Indica. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Limonene, A-Pinene, B-Pinene.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

TB444

Very nice head & body high.. Works very good for my PTS :)

About this strain

Legend OG

Legend OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Legend OG is a presumed OG Kush phenotype that offers a fresh take on a classic. Known for tart, floral, and pungent terpenes, Legend OG stays true to its Kush background. Heavy in effect in large doses, Legend OG works hard to relax the consumer by elevating the mind while helping sooth aches and pains throughout the body. Its sleepy qualities also make it a solid choice before bedtime, but monitor your dosage, as high-THC varieties can overstimulate some minds.

About this brand

Ilera Healthcare Logo
Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.