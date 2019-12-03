Aoh1991
on December 3rd, 2019
Helps with my ptsd and anxiety. I take this at night to get more relaxed and get to sleep.
Locomotion’s flowers give off the musky scent of damp soil and hash. These earthy notes are undercut by the woodsy scent of fresh pine. Indica. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Limonene, A-Pinene, B-Pinene.
Locomotion is a 70/30 indica-dominant strain by Heroes of the Farm. A cross between Blue Diesel and Timewreck, this strain delivers a dreamy cerebral high while soothing the body. Locomotion’s sour-smelling buds bloom with deep hues of silvery purple. Novices take caution with this potent indica: a little bit goes a long way.