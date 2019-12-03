 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Locomotion

by Ilera Healthcare

About this product

Locomotion’s flowers give off the musky scent of damp soil and hash. These earthy notes are undercut by the woodsy scent of fresh pine. Indica. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Limonene, A-Pinene, B-Pinene.

Aoh1991

Helps with my ptsd and anxiety. I take this at night to get more relaxed and get to sleep.

Locomotion is a 70/30 indica-dominant strain by Heroes of the Farm. A cross between Blue Diesel and Timewreck, this strain delivers a dreamy cerebral high while soothing the body. Locomotion’s sour-smelling buds bloom with deep hues of silvery purple. Novices take caution with this potent indica: a little bit goes a long way.

Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.