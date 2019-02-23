 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Lucinda Williams

by Ilera Healthcare

5.01
About this product

Lucinda Williams is a bright and lively sativa that packs full flavor. Upon opening the packaging, the patient will be engulfed in a light, orange aroma with hints of funky, spicy flavors. Sativa/Hybrid. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene.

1 customer review

mhulett91

A Budtender favorite, Willie's Wonder blended with Cindy 99 is divine, euphoric, creative anddddddd relaxing!

About this strain

Cinderella 99

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Cinderella 99, otherwise known as C99, or simply “Cindy,” is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Mr. Soul of Brothers Grimm. She’s best known for her potent cerebral high, sweet fruity flavors, and epic yields.  According to Mr. Soul, C99 was created using seeds found in a Sensi branded 2 gram package of Jack Herer purchased at an Amsterdam coffee shop.  Cinderella 99 is very popular with indoor growers because of its short, bushy stature, high yields, short flowering time, and high THC content. Cindy’s effects are usually described as dreamy, euphoric, and uplifting.

About this brand

Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.