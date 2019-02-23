mhulett91
on February 23rd, 2019
A Budtender favorite, Willie's Wonder blended with Cindy 99 is divine, euphoric, creative anddddddd relaxing!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Lucinda Williams is a bright and lively sativa that packs full flavor. Upon opening the packaging, the patient will be engulfed in a light, orange aroma with hints of funky, spicy flavors. Sativa/Hybrid. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene.
on February 23rd, 2019
A Budtender favorite, Willie's Wonder blended with Cindy 99 is divine, euphoric, creative anddddddd relaxing!
Cinderella 99, otherwise known as C99, or simply “Cindy,” is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Mr. Soul of Brothers Grimm. She’s best known for her potent cerebral high, sweet fruity flavors, and epic yields. According to Mr. Soul, C99 was created using seeds found in a Sensi branded 2 gram package of Jack Herer purchased at an Amsterdam coffee shop. Cinderella 99 is very popular with indoor growers because of its short, bushy stature, high yields, short flowering time, and high THC content. Cindy’s effects are usually described as dreamy, euphoric, and uplifting.