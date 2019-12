Nittanykid on May 29th, 2019

This is now my go to day time strain. I got a cartridge of this from Illera, and the high is just amazing: very uplifting, and energetic, but also helps to melt away my stress. I think what I like most about this strain is you’re high, but still functional, making it perfect for day time use when you want a body buzz, but still want a clear head.