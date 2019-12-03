 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
PainKiller

by Ilera Healthcare

Ilera Healthcare Cannabis Flower PainKiller

About this product

Earthy, spicy and with lemon notes. Indica/Hybrid.

2 customer reviews

BurninateDabs

•Strain: Pain Killer 500mg (0.5g) •Brand: Ilera •Dispensary: Rise Hermitage •Type: Distillate syringe, indica •THC: 90.99% •Lineage: Sensi Star & White Russian •Aroma: None •Taste: Earthy, dank, grassy •Looks: Like any other distillate syringe, but a nice golden color •Effects: Relaxed, sleepy, pain free, happy •Top 3 terps: B-Myrcene-1.83%, Limonene-0.35%, B-Carophyllene-0.22% •Total Cannabinoids: 90.99% •Ranking: 9.3/10 Perfect name for a great sauce, and it's name is exactly what it does. I don't ingest my distillates usually I just dab or vape them. Unfortunately Ileras distillate syringes are a bit too thick to load into an empty cartridge. Before you tell me to warm the syringe, that doesn't work either :(. I managed to add some vape juice to try and thin it, it went into the cartridge but then it wouldn't hit. The cartridge had never been used before. Their old formulas were perfect for adding to vapes, it was watery consistency. The effects are strong and last me several hours, when my arthritis & other skeletal pain kicks in this works wonders for it. It even works great for my insomnia, sometimes my mind will race a mile a minute and it will keep me up all night. Another thing it helps with is opiate addiction; it helps with the physical detox and the cravings. 5 years ago when I was first getting clean I had a slab of Pain Killer shatter, and it was the only strain that helped me during the detox.

BurghBunny

I picked up a 500 mg PainKiller sauce thc distillate syringe and I am so grateful for this amazing medicine! It tastes amazing! The beta carophyllene, alpha pinene, & beta pinene, in this strain, very much resemble the taste of a pure, therapeutic grade sacred frankincense essential oil, that comes from Oman. The pain minimizing, relaxing, and euphoric effects of this strain are simply wonderful!👍🙂💚

About this strain

Headband

Headband
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

About this brand

Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.