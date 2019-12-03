BurninateDabs on December 3rd, 2019

•Strain: Pain Killer 500mg (0.5g) •Brand: Ilera •Dispensary: Rise Hermitage •Type: Distillate syringe, indica •THC: 90.99% •Lineage: Sensi Star & White Russian •Aroma: None •Taste: Earthy, dank, grassy •Looks: Like any other distillate syringe, but a nice golden color •Effects: Relaxed, sleepy, pain free, happy •Top 3 terps: B-Myrcene-1.83%, Limonene-0.35%, B-Carophyllene-0.22% •Total Cannabinoids: 90.99% •Ranking: 9.3/10 Perfect name for a great sauce, and it's name is exactly what it does. I don't ingest my distillates usually I just dab or vape them. Unfortunately Ileras distillate syringes are a bit too thick to load into an empty cartridge. Before you tell me to warm the syringe, that doesn't work either :(. I managed to add some vape juice to try and thin it, it went into the cartridge but then it wouldn't hit. The cartridge had never been used before. Their old formulas were perfect for adding to vapes, it was watery consistency. The effects are strong and last me several hours, when my arthritis & other skeletal pain kicks in this works wonders for it. It even works great for my insomnia, sometimes my mind will race a mile a minute and it will keep me up all night. Another thing it helps with is opiate addiction; it helps with the physical detox and the cravings. 5 years ago when I was first getting clean I had a slab of Pain Killer shatter, and it was the only strain that helped me during the detox.