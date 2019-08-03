 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pineapple Skunk

by Ilera Healthcare

Pineapple Skunk’s flowers give off the unmistakable scent of tropical citrus, with accents of pineapple and smooth tones of earthy sweetness. Indica/Hybrid. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene.

HeffDaHerbSmoker

I love this bud!! Smoked it right before bed . Calming, relaxed feeling . Helped me fall asleep. Definitely will be getting this again.

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Pineapple Skunk by Humbolt Seeds is a hybrid cross between Pineapple, Skunk #1, and Cheese. This fragrant plant offers a sweet, pineapple aroma with strong, physical effects. Known for its couch lock potential, Pineapple Skunk is optimal for relieving stress, insomnia, and pain and is best experienced during inactive hours. Indoor or outdoor grows are viable options for beginning and veteran growers alike, with higher yields indoors flowering around 8 weeks.

About this brand

Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.