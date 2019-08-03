HeffDaHerbSmoker
on August 3rd, 2019
I love this bud!! Smoked it right before bed . Calming, relaxed feeling . Helped me fall asleep. Definitely will be getting this again.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pineapple Skunk’s flowers give off the unmistakable scent of tropical citrus, with accents of pineapple and smooth tones of earthy sweetness. Indica/Hybrid. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene.
on August 3rd, 2019
I love this bud!! Smoked it right before bed . Calming, relaxed feeling . Helped me fall asleep. Definitely will be getting this again.
Pineapple Skunk by Humbolt Seeds is a hybrid cross between Pineapple, Skunk #1, and Cheese. This fragrant plant offers a sweet, pineapple aroma with strong, physical effects. Known for its couch lock potential, Pineapple Skunk is optimal for relieving stress, insomnia, and pain and is best experienced during inactive hours. Indoor or outdoor grows are viable options for beginning and veteran growers alike, with higher yields indoors flowering around 8 weeks.