  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pineapple Skunk Vape Cartridge 0.5g

Pineapple Skunk Vape Cartridge 0.5g

by Ilera Healthcare

Write a review
Ilera Healthcare Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple Skunk Vape Cartridge 0.5g

About this strain

Pineapple Skunk

Pineapple Skunk
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Pineapple Skunk by Humbolt Seeds is a hybrid cross between Pineapple, Skunk #1, and Cheese. This fragrant plant offers a sweet, pineapple aroma with strong, physical effects. Known for its couch lock potential, Pineapple Skunk is optimal for relieving stress, insomnia, and pain and is best experienced during inactive hours. Indoor or outdoor grows are viable options for beginning and veteran growers alike, with higher yields indoors flowering around 8 weeks.

About this brand

Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.