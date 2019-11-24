 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Pure Love

Pure Love

by Ilera Healthcare

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Ilera Healthcare Cannabis Flower Pure Love

About this product

This sensual cross offers smooth grassy aromas with sharp astringent notes and a 1:1 CBD/THC ratio that is ideal for medical patients. Pure Love’s flower is dense with green tones and bright orange pistils caked in sugary trichomes. High CBD. THC: 5-10%. CBD: 10-15%. Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

About this strain

Pure Love

Pure Love

Pure Love is a hunger-inducing indica-dominant cross of LA Confidential and X18 Pure Pakistani. This sensual cross offers smooth grassy aromas with sharp astringent notes and a 2:1 CBD/THC ratio that is ideal for consumers looking to stimulate appetite, relax, and unwind. Pure Love’s buds are dense with green tones and bright orange pistils caked in sugary trichomes. Growers can expect a flowering period of 8 to 9 weeks and an average yield. 

About this brand

Ilera Healthcare Logo
Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.