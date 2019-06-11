Madelshonne on June 11th, 2019

This strain is something of a god-send in terms of how it has helped me medically following cancer treatment. Most people know that chemotherapy causes muscular spams, nerve disassociations and “ghost” feelings due to nerves being destroyed and mending themselves. With chemo came a decrease in strength so I have been working out every week with a physical therapist to get my strength back. When this happens, all aboard to sore city. This is where Shangri-La comes in! Based on the description, this strain does exactly what it describes. The medication hits the head first, easing tension such as mental stress with its fruity aroma and spicy flavor. Then it moves down the rest of your body and any pain that you feel is almost instantly gone. I have chronic knee pain due to nerve damage from a gymnastics accident and it flares up when working out. This pain was gone so fast after 1 or 2 hits from the bowl! I have yet to roll a joint with this strain, but it would be great to mix this with possibly sundae driver for a solid sedated night. This strain also comes with a beautiful night’s sleep. I’ve been getting knocked out pretty early and when waking up I feel like I’ve gotten a long night’s sleep. I’m loving it! I won't give this a full 5 stars because I had an issue with the trim which is reputable for Ilera.