Shangri-La

by Ilera Healthcare

About this product

Skunky and sweet in flavor, Shangri-La boasts a garden of different aromas from ripe grape and berry to tropical mango and citrus. Sativa/Hybrid. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene.

Madelshonne

This strain is something of a god-send in terms of how it has helped me medically following cancer treatment. Most people know that chemotherapy causes muscular spams, nerve disassociations and “ghost” feelings due to nerves being destroyed and mending themselves. With chemo came a decrease in strength so I have been working out every week with a physical therapist to get my strength back. When this happens, all aboard to sore city. This is where Shangri-La comes in! Based on the description, this strain does exactly what it describes. The medication hits the head first, easing tension such as mental stress with its fruity aroma and spicy flavor. Then it moves down the rest of your body and any pain that you feel is almost instantly gone. I have chronic knee pain due to nerve damage from a gymnastics accident and it flares up when working out. This pain was gone so fast after 1 or 2 hits from the bowl! I have yet to roll a joint with this strain, but it would be great to mix this with possibly sundae driver for a solid sedated night. This strain also comes with a beautiful night’s sleep. I’ve been getting knocked out pretty early and when waking up I feel like I’ve gotten a long night’s sleep. I’m loving it! I won't give this a full 5 stars because I had an issue with the trim which is reputable for Ilera.

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by JinxProof Genetics, Shangri-La crosses parent strains Fudo Myo-o and 9 Pound Hammer to create a 60/40 sativa-dominant strain. Taking its name from the mythical valley utopia, the Shangri-La hybrid is sure to bring you to your own internal paradise. This strain takes you to a peaceful mindset where happiness and relaxation are no strangers. Patients might also choose this strain as an uplifting escape from nausea, stress, and pain. Skunky and sweet in flavor, Shangri-La boasts a garden of different aromas from ripe grape and berry to tropical mango and citrus. 

About this brand

Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.