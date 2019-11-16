 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Shuteye

by Ilera Healthcare

4.84
Shuteye

About this product

Shut Eye is a cross of Aliendawg F2 from OBS stock and OG Raskal's (Fire OG X Bubba Kush). Rock solid Flowers on every branch. It's smell ranges from diesel to sweet lemony goodness. Indica/Hybrid. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene.

4 customer reviews

4.84

everlastinggifts

This is a gem.. Shut Eye is amazing! It helps with Pain, insomnia, anxiety..the list goes on. ❤ it

SusanMurin18

Excellent Indica dominant hybrid. I am very relaxed , happy, and pain free after vaping it. Lemony Lime flavor with hint of cherry.

About this brand

Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.