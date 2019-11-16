SHoagie
on November 16th, 2019
Very relaxing and great for bedtime.
Shut Eye is a cross of Aliendawg F2 from OBS stock and OG Raskal's (Fire OG X Bubba Kush). Rock solid Flowers on every branch. It's smell ranges from diesel to sweet lemony goodness. Indica/Hybrid. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene.
on June 11th, 2019
This is a gem.. Shut Eye is amazing! It helps with Pain, insomnia, anxiety..the list goes on. ❤ it
on May 8th, 2019
Excellent Indica dominant hybrid. I am very relaxed , happy, and pain free after vaping it. Lemony Lime flavor with hint of cherry.