The taste of this strain is pungent and sweet, with earthy blueberry tones. Hybrid. THC: 20-30%. Top Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene.
Skywalker Alien
Skywalker Alien is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that inherits a staggering THC content from its parent strains. The potency of this hybrid focuses itself cerebrally, leaving you feeling happy, relaxed, and stress-free.
Ilera Healthcare
Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.