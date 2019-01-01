 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Skywalker

by Ilera Healthcare

Ilera Healthcare Cannabis Flower Skywalker

About this product

The taste of this strain is pungent and sweet, with earthy blueberry tones. Hybrid. THC: 20-30%. Top Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene.

About this strain

Skywalker Alien

Skywalker Alien

Skywalker Alien is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that inherits a staggering THC content from its parent strains. The potency of this hybrid focuses itself cerebrally, leaving you feeling happy, relaxed, and stress-free.

About this brand

Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.